ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford has announced the dates for the final yard waste collection of the year.

The final week for yard waste pickup will be Monday, December 5th, through Thursday, December 8th.

Yard waste material must be placed in compostable paper bags or in 32-gallon or smaller refuse cans, marked with a large X that is plainly visible from the street.

No bag, can, or bundle can weigh more than 50 lbs when loaded.

Yard waste collection will not resume until the compost site re-opens in Spring 2023.