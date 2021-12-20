Rockford announces free bus rides for veterans and students

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford veterans and students will soon have a free way to get around town in the new year.

The city and Rockford Mass Transit District, RMTD, announced the “Free Ride” program on Monday. All veterans and students K-12 are eligible. The city agreed to provide more funding to the RMTD to cover the cost.

Administrators said that the program comes in response to the district’s Comprehensive Mobility Analysis.

“One of the things that was identified in that was, in addition to access to routes and services and the hours in which those services operate, but, also, how do folks pay for services and what ways can we make it more easier for folks to ride the service,” said Michael Stubbe, Executive Director for the RMTD.

The free rides start on January 3.