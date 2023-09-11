ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Members of Rockford’s special crime-fighting SCOPE (Specialized Community Oriented Police Enforcement) team arrested George Barmore, 27, for reportedly firing a weapon within city limits.

Officers from the SCOPE team responded to the 500 block of Locust Street around 2 a.m. on Saturday, September 9th and found Barmore next to a parked car, police said.

A loaded handgun was found in the car.

Barmore was arrested and charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

He was then released on bond.

Made up of two teams, with a total of 11 officers, the SCOPE team is currently housed in District 1.