Rockford apartment fire sends one to the hospital

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An apartment fire in Rockford sent a resident to the hospital on Saturday morning.

The incident happened at 310 7th Street at 6:30 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. Within four minutes of getting the call, firefighters were on the scene to find the sprinkler system activated, showing a water flow alarm on the second floor.

Crews reportedly found an extinguished fire on the second floor that had been put out by the building’s sprinkler system. The fire had been contained in a single apartment. Additional fire crews proceeded to search the building for occupants, control utilities, provide ventilations and conduct salvage on overhaul operations.

One occupant was located and removed from the apartment where the fire had taken place. Paramedics transported the occupant to St. Anthony Medical Center for treatment, and their condition is unknown at this time. While no other residents were displaced from the fire, damages to the building and its contents are estimated to be around $70,000.

Maintenance personnel from the building was contacted and arrived on the scene to assess the damages and start clean up efforts. An investigator was requested as well to determine the cause and origin of the blaze. It is reportedly still under investigation.