ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford gained some national attention thanks to Forbes Magazine, and it is for a good reason.

An article is titled “How Rockford, Illinois is Reinventing Itself.” It highlights the nearly $800 million in public and private investments made in downtown. The article then discusses public parks, gardens and the city’s emerging foodie scene.

Rockford’s lower cost of living was covered as well. The city currently sits 24% lower than the national cost of living average.

“I think it’s always good to get an external perspective,” said John Groh, president and CEO of the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Sometimes we’re head down and we’re living our own lives, and you’re not taking that perspective of what’s happening in other communities and, so, when an article like this come out and says, ‘hey, wow, they’re doing something interesting and are good,’ it’s always good to take note when other people take note of our community.”

The full article can be found on Forbes’ website.