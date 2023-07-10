WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The hottest days of summer may be upon us, but that doesn’t stop some folks from pining for the cooler days of Fall — with apple cider and cinnamon donuts, of course!

Edwards Apple Orchard West, 8218 Cemetery Road, announced Monday the opening date for the 2023 season will be Friday, August 25th.

Visitors can stroll through the orchard’s 100+ year old dairy barn and pick their own apples, along with gifts and warm apple cider and donuts.

A full autumn day at the orchard also includes the promise of pumpkins, raspberries, and assorted gifts.

Edwards Apple Orchard, at 7601 Centerville Road in Poplar Grove, has not yet announced its 2023 opening date.