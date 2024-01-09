ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s anti-domestic violence Family Peace Center continues to grow and expand its resources after the City Council approved money for additional space on Church Street.

The council approved a plan to use funds from the American Rescue Plan to buy the temporary Rockford Public Library building, at 214 N. Church Street, once the new library location is ready to open.

The extra space will be used to help the Family Peace Center accommodate a growing number of resources and partners, including counseling and legal resources.

The City Council unanimously approved $1 million to buy and renovate the Hart Interim Library Monday night.

Board members said it was important to house the Family Peace Center’s resources under one roof.

“It couldn’t, really, come at a better time. We determined at the end of last year that we really are full at the Family Peace Center at our current location. We have around 11,000 square feet and over 34 partners. And so we literally cannot onboard one more partner, even as a part time space,” said Jennifer Caccipaglia, of the Mayor’s Office of Domestic and Community Violence Prevention.

The city says the Family Peace Center is a critical resource for survivors of domestic violence, and is an important part of violent crime reduction.