ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford sidewalks are about to get safer.

City council voted for city-wide sidewalk repairs on Monday night.

The $139,000 cost is being covered by the city’s infrastructure tax. Safety, as well as coming into ADA compliance, are some of the main concerns.

There are 36 blocks on the first sidewalk repair package. More are expected to be approved later.

Construction is expected to get underway in early May.