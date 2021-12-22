Rockford approves training program for Winnebago County inmates

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A program aiming to help Winnebago County Jail inmates receive career training got full approval from the county.

The Winnebago County Board unanimously gave the green light for the “Cold Forming Training Program” on Tuesday night. Rock Valley College will run the program in the basement of the Winnebago County Jail.

It is a partnership between the county, Rock Valley College and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. The eight week program teaches students the process of cold forming and cold heading.

Students will earn credentials upon graduation from the National Institute of Manufacturing Skills.