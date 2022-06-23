ROCKFORD
Monday, July 4
7:00 am – Lifescape 4th of July Classic Run/Walk
9:00 am – Patriotic Prayer Breakfast at Beattie Park (Coffee and pastries handed out at 8:30 pm)
3:30 pm – Free music entertainment at Joe Marino Statue – Gramps with Amps
4:00 pm – Davis Park opens, live entertainment and children’s area (park entrance closes at 9:15 pm)
4:40 pm – Motorcycle parade begins
4:50 pm – Screw City Jeeps parade begins
5:00 pm – Main patriotic parade begins
5:30 pm – Children’s entertainment inside Davis Park
6:00 pm – Entertainment inside Davis Park – Dirty Pop
6:00 pm – Music entertainment at the Parade Grandstand – Bootleg Soul
9:30-10:00 pm – Firework Spectacle in the Sky – Tune to 103.1 for the soundtrack synced to the 30-minute Firework Spectacle in the Sky
Info: 4th of July (4thandlights.com)
BELVIDERE
Monday, July 4th
6 a.m. – Stars and Stripes 5K, Belvidere Park
BELOIT
Monday, July 4
9:30 a.m – 4th of July Bike Parade
7:30 pm – Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra performance, ABC Supply Stadium
9:00 pm – Fireworks show, ABC Supply Stadium
Info: Events | Sky Carp (milb.com)
VILLAGE OF WINNEBAGO
Sunday, July 3
Dusk – Fireworks show, behind HS football field
Monday, July 4
10:00 am – Parade
Info: Winnebago Fourth of July Committee – Home | Facebook
FREEPORT
Monday, July 4th
4p – Freeport 4th of July Parade & Fireworks Event, Freeport Regional Sports Complex
JANESVILLE
Monday, July 4
Traxler Park – “Independence Day on the Rock” (food trucks, beer tents, live music concert, fireworks show)
3:00 pm – Opens
7:00 pm – Rock Aqua Jays Water Ski Show, followed by fireworks show
Info: Independence Day on the Rock – Janesville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (janesvillecvb.com)
ROCHELLE
Saturday, July 2
11:00 am – Parade
Dusk – Fireworks show, west of Cooper and Atwood Parks (also: local food vendors, Municipal Band)
Info: Independence Day Parade & Fireworks – City of Rochelle, IL
LOVES PARK
Rockford Speedway events:
Saturday, July 2
Independence Speed Weekend Must See Racing Sprint Cars, LM Star Spangled 76, Bandits, HSR, Powder Puff & Fireworks
Sunday, July 3
Independence Speed Weekend RR Midnite Ride of Paul Revere, SP, AST, Sixers, FIREWORKS EXTRAVAGANZA, Spec Drags, Flagpole Race
Info: Schedule (rockfordspeedway.com)
DEKALB
Independence Day 5K/10K- 8:00 am
Food Vendors- 2:00 – 9:00 pm
Relay Races, Games, Activities, and
Strolling Entertainment-2:00-6:00 pm
Animal and Reptile Show- 2:00 -3:15 pm
Final Say (Live Music)- 3:30- 5:30 pm
DeKalb Municipal Band Concert- Starts at 7:30 pm
Fireworks- Approximately 30 minutes after sunset
DURAND
4th of July festival – info here: Durand 4th of July Festival – Home | Facebook
DIXON
Petunia Festival – info here: Petunia Festival | Dixon, Illinois | Big-city festival. Small-town heart.
MT. MORRIS
Monday, July 4th
2 p.m. – Let Freedom Ring 4th of July Parade
9 p..m. – 4th of July Fireworks at David L. Rahn Jr High School