ROCKFORD

Monday, July 4

7:00 am – Lifescape 4th of July Classic Run/Walk

9:00 am – Patriotic Prayer Breakfast at Beattie Park (Coffee and pastries handed out at 8:30 pm)

3:30 pm – Free music entertainment at Joe Marino Statue – Gramps with Amps

4:00 pm – Davis Park opens, live entertainment and children’s area (park entrance closes at 9:15 pm)

4:40 pm – Motorcycle parade begins

4:50 pm – Screw City Jeeps parade begins

5:00 pm – Main patriotic parade begins

5:30 pm – Children’s entertainment inside Davis Park

6:00 pm – Entertainment inside Davis Park – Dirty Pop

6:00 pm – Music entertainment at the Parade Grandstand – Bootleg Soul

9:30-10:00 pm – Firework Spectacle in the Sky – Tune to 103.1 for the soundtrack synced to the 30-minute Firework Spectacle in the Sky

Info: 4th of July (4thandlights.com)

BELVIDERE

Monday, July 4th

6 a.m. – Stars and Stripes 5K, Belvidere Park



BELOIT

Monday, July 4

9:30 a.m – 4th of July Bike Parade

7:30 pm – Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra performance, ABC Supply Stadium

9:00 pm – Fireworks show, ABC Supply Stadium

Info: Events | Sky Carp (milb.com)

VILLAGE OF WINNEBAGO

Sunday, July 3

Dusk – Fireworks show, behind HS football field

Monday, July 4

10:00 am – Parade

Info: Winnebago Fourth of July Committee – Home | Facebook

FREEPORT

Monday, July 4th

4p – Freeport 4th of July Parade & Fireworks Event, Freeport Regional Sports Complex

JANESVILLE

Monday, July 4

Traxler Park – “Independence Day on the Rock” (food trucks, beer tents, live music concert, fireworks show)

3:00 pm – Opens

7:00 pm – Rock Aqua Jays Water Ski Show, followed by fireworks show

Info: Independence Day on the Rock – Janesville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (janesvillecvb.com)

ROCHELLE

Saturday, July 2

11:00 am – Parade

Dusk – Fireworks show, west of Cooper and Atwood Parks (also: local food vendors, Municipal Band)

Info: Independence Day Parade & Fireworks – City of Rochelle, IL

LOVES PARK

Rockford Speedway events:

Saturday, July 2

Independence Speed Weekend Must See Racing Sprint Cars, LM Star Spangled 76, Bandits, HSR, Powder Puff & Fireworks

Sunday, July 3

Independence Speed Weekend RR Midnite Ride of Paul Revere, SP, AST, Sixers, FIREWORKS EXTRAVAGANZA, Spec Drags, Flagpole Race

Info: Schedule (rockfordspeedway.com)

DEKALB

Independence Day 5K/10K- 8:00 am

Food Vendors- 2:00 – 9:00 pm

Relay Races, Games, Activities, and

Strolling Entertainment-2:00-6:00 pm

Animal and Reptile Show- 2:00 -3:15 pm

Final Say (Live Music)- 3:30- 5:30 pm

DeKalb Municipal Band Concert- Starts at 7:30 pm

Fireworks- Approximately 30 minutes after sunset

DURAND



4th of July festival – info here: Durand 4th of July Festival – Home | Facebook

DIXON

Petunia Festival – info here: Petunia Festival | Dixon, Illinois | Big-city festival. Small-town heart.

MT. MORRIS

Monday, July 4th

2 p.m. – Let Freedom Ring 4th of July Parade

9 p..m. – 4th of July Fireworks at David L. Rahn Jr High School