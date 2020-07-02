Rockford Area Arts Council launches program to get students involved in the arts

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Area Arts Council launched a new program Thursday to help kids work hands-on with local artists.

The “Significant Public Art Apprenticeships in Rockford,” or SPARK!, program will promote and support the arts through children ages 12 to 18.

Rockford Area Arts Council administrators say the program’s focus is community building and positive social connection through the arts.

