ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boy Scouts of America held its annual Legacy of Service Awards Luncheon on Thursday in Rockford.

Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd and Fire Chief Michele Pankow spoke as the luncheon honored those selected by members of the community and volunteers.

Recognized were Rockford Public Schools Teacher Mustafa Abdall and GiGi’s Playhouse

Executive director Karen Carlson said it was an honor, adding, “GiGi’s Playhouse has only been around for 11 years in Rockford, but we like to think that we do our part and helping to spread a message of acceptance and being a great support for individuals with Downs Syndrome in our community.”

The luncheon was held at the Blackhawk Area Council, at 2820 McFarland Road.