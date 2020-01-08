Rockford Area CrimeStoppers helped police with 1,100 arrests in 2019

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tips from the public helped police make more than 1,100 arrests in 2019, according to Rockford Area CrimeStoppers.

Twelve-hundred cases were also cleared, including 7 murders, 3 arsons, 33 burglaries, and 17 armed robberies.

Rockford Police say a lot of the credit in the recently reported drop in violent crime goes to the tipsters.

“I tend to believe that the violent crimes are decreasing,” agreed CrimeStoppers coordinator Jeff Stovall. “One of the crimes that I’ve seen increasing is domestic violence and I think that, because there’s a bigger awareness of domestic violence, [there’s been] an increase in offenders getting arrested.”

No tax dollars are used for CrimeStopper’s cash rewards. The program is paid for completely by donations.

