ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — It has been a busy week for the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District.

The volunteer department responded to four emergency calls in just 45 minutes one week ago. It can take multiple counties and stations to help during emergencies.

Harlem-Roscoe Chief Patrick Trollop said that it is reassuring to have that aid when staffing is an issue.

“Because we’re one of the busier departments within the county, we could be out running three or four medical calls,” Trollop said. “We don’t necessarily have anybody available, so we could actually call for mutual aid right away.”

Trollop explained that the use of the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) helps just 21 full-time personnel protect a whole community.

“We can call certain cards to get more units coming. It’s already preset. They come in as long as they’re available,” Trollop said. “So, is each department working hand-in-hand? Because no one at this point, due to low staffing and just low volunteerism, can really fight their own fires outside the City of Rockford.”

Harlem-Roscoe is not the only department that is struggling with staffing issues, which means that it is often all hands on deck.

“The simple fact that everybody is willing to help when available goes a long way for not just the department and our citizens, but safety wise,” Trollop said. “It puts more people on the scene. That goes a long way, is just to make sure that we have enough people there.”

Weather conditions can also play a major role in if assistance is needed.

“With it being as hot as it is right now, if we were to get a fire right at this moment, we’re definitely calling for mutual aid, just for the simple fact of these guys can only work so long in this kind of weather conditions,” Trollop said “But, we’re always looking for members, and it’s not just us, Harlam-Roscoe. Every department, we’re always looking for new people to come in. The nice thing is we’ll send you to the training. We train you up. It’s the ability to serve your community, which goes a long way.”

More information on how to volunteer with Harlem-Roscoe can be found on their website.