ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For the third week in a row, gas prices continue to increase in the Rockford area.

Right now, a gallon of gas costs $4.32 on average, up more than 26 cents over one week ago, and higher than the national average of $3.92.

Last week, OPEC announced it would cut the production of oil by two million barrels a day. Since that decision, prices have surged 20%.

Experts say refinery issues in the West and Great Lakes Region are improving, which could help prices come down slightly.