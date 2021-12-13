Rockford area gas prices continue to drop

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois roads will be full with travelers headed home for the holidays in less than two weeks, and those trips are getting a little cheaper as area gas prices continue to fall.

A gallon of gas will cost $3.46 on average in Rockford, according to AAA. That is down four cents from a week ago, though it is still higher than the national average of $3.30. It is also much higher than a year ago, when people were paying $2.17 a gallon.

Experts said that prices this time of year typically drop, but the trend was helped with fears over the omicron variant, which cause a steep fall in oil prices.

