ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — This week, a gallon of gas will set Rockford-area drivers back $4.07, down more than 12 cents from a week ago.
However, prices in the area are still higher than the national average, at $3.76.
According to GasBuddy, the supply of oil in the Great Lakes Region has loosened, which has allowed prices to drop below $90 a barrel.
Experts say prices should continue to drop in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving, but on Thanksgiving Day, prices are expected to be the most expensive on record.