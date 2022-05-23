ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — More sticker shock at the gas station.

The price for a gallon of regular gas is up over 14 cents from last week, putting the average in the Rockford area at $4.89. That marks a new record high in the stateline.

Drivers are now paying $1.77 more than the same time last year. For those who have a 15-gallon tank, that is more than $26 every time they fill up. That is not expected to slow Memorial Day travel, however.

Industry experts said that residents should instead conserve where they can.

“Go the speed limit. The faster the vehicle is moving, the more fuel you’re burning,” said AAA spokesperson Doug Shupe. “So if you decrease your freeway speeds by 5 to 10 miles per hour, you can actually increase your fuel economy by up to 14%.”

The cheapest station in Rockford is $4.39 at both Costco and Woodman’s, according to GasBuddy drivers. It is $4.64 at the Mobil on Meridian and Bypass 20, and the Murphy on W. Riverside and Owen Center is $4.65.