ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gas prices in the Rockford area hit another record high on Monday, rising nearly .33 cents to an average price of $5.20 a gallon.

According to GasBuddy, that’s about .75 cents more per gallon than a month ago.

The price of diesel fuel is up to $5.62.

Ten states now have an average price of $5, and others are just pennies away.

GasBuddy reports Costco and Sams, who offer subscription rates, have the lowest prices in the area.

In Belvidere, several stations were offering gas at $4.97.