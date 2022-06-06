ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gas prices in the Rockford area hit another record high on Monday, rising nearly .33 cents to an average price of $5.20 a gallon.
According to GasBuddy, that’s about .75 cents more per gallon than a month ago.
The price of diesel fuel is up to $5.62.
Ten states now have an average price of $5, and others are just pennies away.
GasBuddy reports Costco and Sams, who offer subscription rates, have the lowest prices in the area.
In Belvidere, several stations were offering gas at $4.97.