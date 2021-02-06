Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity receives their largest donation yet, will be used for home repair program

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford non-profit received a major donation from a local corporation. The Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity’s executive director shares how they plan to use new funds to help residents.

“This is a transformational gift for an organization like Rockford Habitat. This is the single largest donation we’ve ever received,” said executive director Keri Asevedo.

On Saturday, Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity accepted a $250,000 donation from the Rockford Housing Development Corporation. This donation will support the construction and renovation of affordable homes in Rockford.

Asevedo says that the donation helps them work towards a bigger plan.

“Our plan in the coming year is to add an additional home more than we would have been able to afford without this donation and we’re going to start a repair program and a rehab program with the funds as well,” she added.

With this donation, Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity will be able to launch their new program for home repairs. While Asevedo acknowledged the need for affordable housing in Rockford, she says there is a significant need for home repairs in the community.

“We’re gonna’ be able to do critical home repairs for families who are looking at losing their house from code violations and condemnation,”Asevedo explained.

RHDC President Jerry Lumpkin says that partnering with the non-profit was an easy decision.

“We decided to partner with local agencies who are doing the good work that we want to be a part of. And so, obviously Habitat they had a need and they had houses under construction and so the best way we saw to provide some immediate impact was to provide this donation,” Lumpkin said.

Asevedo says that their goal is to start accepting applications in the spring and officially launch their repair program in June

