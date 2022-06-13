ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A recent study has found that Rockford metro residents paid the second-highest effective property tax rate in the country in 2021, compared to cities with similar population sizes.

The study, by ATTOM, said the average effective tax rate on a single-family home was 0.9% nationwide.

Rockford metro residents pay an effective property tax of 2.16%, second only to the Rochester, New York metro (2.22%).

That’s from a study of 220 metropolitan areas around the country with a population of at least 200,000.

Also in the top five metro areas were Syracuse, New York (2.16%), Birminghamton, New York (2.1%) and Trenton, New Jersey (2.07%).

Illinois topped the state with the highest property tax rate, with 1.86%. New Jersey (1.73%), Connecticut (1.67%), Vermont (1.55%) and Pennsylvania (1.37) have among the highest in the country.

The report analyzed property tax data collected from county tax assessor offices nationwide at the state, metro and county levels, along with estimated market values of single-family homes calculated using an automated valuation model (AVM). The effective tax rate was the average annual property tax expressed as a percentage of the average estimated market value of homes in each geographic area.

The lowest tax rates were for Hawaii (0.27%), Alabama (0.37%), Utah (0.39%), Arizona (0.41%), and Nevada (0.41%).