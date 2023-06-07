ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some of Rockford’s diamonds will return home next week.

The “DIAMONDS: TOPGUN Gala” will celebrate local people who have gone on to do amazing things around the world.

This includes U.S. Navy TOPGUN Instructor Lieutenant Commander Michael Andrews, ESPN Sports Center Anchor Nicole Briscoe and U.S. Navy Captain Deborah Davis McIvy, all of whom were born in the stateline.

They have unique stories of how they got to where they are.

“Any profession that you can think of, Rockford has produced extraordinary talent that has gone on to do incredible things in those professions, and we kinda want to highlight that as well while also taking note of the fact that we want to effect the next generation of talent that is currently being produced in the Rockford area,” Andrews said.

The Founders Commission is behind “DIAMONDS: TOPGUN.” The non-profit is raising money for disabled American veterans, as well as launching the “DIAMONDS Scholar Youth Scholarship.” It will be given to a student this year who is interested in aerospace and military-related careers.

McIvy, a graduate of Auburn High School, had some advice for those in her hometown.

“Any job that you decide to do, show up and you’ll be amazed what can happen when you show up,” she said. “Like my mamma said, ‘show up and show out.’ But, it is, it is very important, I will tell anyone, whatever you do, do it well, be consistent and show up.”

The gala is next Thursday at Rockford Airport’s Emery Air Hanger. More information on the event can be found on the Founders Commision’s website.