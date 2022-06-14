OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline memorial honoring veterans has been rededicated after receiving a makeover.

A ceremony was held on Flag Day Monday. The Blue Star Memorial Highway Marker can be found in the Illinois Route 2 rest area south of Rockford in Ogle County. Local veterans took part in the ceremony, playing taps and a 21 gun salute.

The marker was first put up back in 1970 during the Vietnam War. The Garden Clubs of Illinois and the Illinois Department of Transportation came together to restore the marker.

The chairman of Blue Star said that the marker is important to her.

“This is an important marker to Garden Club. All the markers are important, but this one is important because it’s in it’s original location at one of the older rest areas,” said Kathy Rewerts. “Many of our older markers have been relocated to new highway rest areas or into parks as they close, and it’s in it’s original location along the Rock River.”

The Blue Star Memorial Program, a project of National Garden Clubs, began in 1945 to honor the men and women serving in the armed forces during World War II.