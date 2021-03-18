Rockford area homes selling at record rate, experts say

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Homebuyers in the stateline face a limited number of choices as experts say only 272 homes were available on the market in February.

There were 830 homes on the market during the same time period last year.

According to Rockford Area Realtors, that’s the largest year-to-year drop in inventory ever.

In all, 251 of those home sold in the last month.

The average price was up 11 percent, bringing in nearly $153,000.

Realtors say most buyers are looking for an additional bedroom or office space.

“Right now, if you’re a seller, start talking to your realtor. What do you need to get that home listed and be prepared for it to have that sold quickly? Or possibly, even with multiple offers, because the market right now is so incredibly hot,” said Rockford Area Realtors CEO Conor Brown.

On average, homes in the area took only 37 days to sell.