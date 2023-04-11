ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago has been selected to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention, and there is hope that it could mean good news for Rockford as well.

With more than 50,000 people expected, some may want to escape the city for a break. The Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (RACVB) said Tuesday afternoon that it is too soon to put a number on possible economic impact.

However, they added that they are ready for whatever is needed.

“Visitors to Illinois and to Chicago is so important to the rest of the state, and, of course, Rockford, being only an hour away, is really a wonderful experience and a wonderful opportunity for us,” said Jacqui Corsi, vice president of marketing at RACVB. “So, of course, we’ve been following it, and of course, we stand ready to accept any visitors.”

Chicago last held the Democratic National Convention in 1996, when Bill Clinton was nominated to a second term as president.