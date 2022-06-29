ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As the Fourth of July is less than a week away, stateline hospitals are urging people to donate blood.

Blood usage in hospitals in the area has been extremely high, and hospitals are at risk of not having an adequate supply of blood leading into the holiday. Holidays usually see an increase in blood usage due to traumas, travel and more.

Donor visits have been below target every month since the beginning of the year. A scientist at OSF said that most of the blood residents in the stateline give will remain in the area.

“Since we do have a community blood center here, it’s great to donate to them because the blood, a majority of it stays here in the community,” said Brook Harms, a clinic laboratory scientist for the blood bank at OSF. “It can help save the life of a friend or a neighbor.”

Anyone feeling healthy and well is encouraged to schedule an appointment to donate blood.