ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford area residents should consider not packing their lunches on Wednesday, as 100% of sales at Jersey Mike’s will go to a local non-profit.

Wednesday is the store’s annual “Day of Giving,” so buying a sub, or several subs, will support the YWCA Literacy Council. It provides free reading, writing and language instruction to local adults.

This is the 13th year for the “Day of Giving.” Stores across the country raised a record-breaking $20 million last year.

“People can help out, they can stop and make a donation,” said Mark Michalak, owner of Rockford’s Jersey Mike’s. “If you donate $5 or more, we give you a buy one, get one free coupon for the next visit.”

Both the Jersey Mike’s on Rockford’s State Street and on IL-173 in Machesney Park are participating.