ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some of the stateline’s fluffiest protectors have been entered in a statewide competition, and local law enforcement is asking for the community’s help.

The “Aftermath Cares Organization” will award grants to four K9 units, and it all comes down to votes.

The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office, Rockford Police and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office are part of the competition.

Voting closes on June 5.