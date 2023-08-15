ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Several stateline school districts are headed back to the classroom Wednesday morning, so Illinois State Police (ISP) is reminding drivers to be careful on the roads.

Residents should watch for kids riding their bikes or walking across the road, especially during morning and evening commutes.

ISP also said that vehicles in both directions must stop when a school bus stops on a two-lane road. All lanes of traffic must stop on one-way roads.

Not stopping for a stopped school bus when lights are on and stop sign is activated can result in a $300 fine and a three-month suspension of driving privileges.