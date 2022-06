ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police asked residents to come out and support them on Monday as they take part in the annual “Law Enforcement Torch Run” for the Special Olympics.

The torch will make its way south after starting at the stateline and running through Rockton. Rockford Police will take over near Rockton and Riverside and will take it all the way to District #2 headquarters on Broadway.

Officers from around the stateline taking part have been collecting donations for the Special Olympics.