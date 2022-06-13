ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It is going to be very toasty out this week.

Staying inside somewhere cool is the best way to stay safe in the heat, but that is not an option for some who work outside. Experts said that it is important to stop and take breaks, as well as to make sure and drink plenty of water.

“If you get dehydrated, which you can do in a short period of time, to put that back or to get feeling normal again, it can actually take a matter of days,” said Josh Bradshaw of Advanced Medical Transport.

Signs of heat-related illness includes a headache, dizziness, nausea and vomiting. Doctors said that residents may have chest pains as well.

For those that need to get out of the heat this week, there are several cooling areas open in Winnebago, Boone and Rock Counties. These include Carpenter’s Place, 1149 Railroad Ave., Rockford Rescue Mission, 715 W State St., Loves Park city hall’s gym, 100 Heart Blvd., and the Belvidere Public Safety Building, 615 N Main St.