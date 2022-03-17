ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The union Local 23 is hosting its annual Illinois State Pipe Trades Apprenticeship Competition this week.

Twenty-seven apprentices from around the local area will demonstrate what they can do at the competition, held at 4525 Boeing Drive, near the Chicago Rockford International Airport.

The competition seeks to find those with the best skills in welding, pipefitting, and plumbing.

The winners will go to Madison in June to find out who will take place in the international competition in August.

“We actually had a winner win the international competition [in the past],” said Greg Harle, a training director. “A kid from Forreston back in 2018. But they go onto the district level and they win prizes which are nice. Everybody likes prizes. TV’s, money, different things like that.”