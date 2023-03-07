ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The “Sweet 16” of the 4th Annual “Makers Madness” has been revealed after over 100,000 votes were cast.

It includes some products made in the stateline.

Rockford-based Obsidian Manufacturing Industries’ “Magna-Vise” is one of them. It will go up against Astro Physics telescopes created by Machesney Park’s “Astro Physics.”

Ingersoll Machine Tools’ Rosenberg Moon Habitat will take on Effingham’s joint active systems and its JAS knee.

The competition is put on by the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association. The bracket-style tournament is used to find the coolest thing made in Illinois.

This round of voting runs through March 12.