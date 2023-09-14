ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline association has made history.

The Northwest Illinois Alliance of Realtors installed it’s first ever all-women board, which has never happened in the group’s 112 year history.

Association members said that it is about time, considering that nearly 80% of all home purchases involve a woman.

The organization’s new president called Thursday night a win for everyone.

“It really is pretty special,” said Natalie Mulhall. “Realtors especially really believe in inclusivity, diversity, equity, so seeing all females and also seeing the increase of home buyers as females, whether its for their own residence or investing, the secret is out that real estate is a generational wealth builder. So, we see more and more women purchasing homes, and it’s really great to see that.”

Only 15 of the association’s past 124 presidents have been women.