Rockford area unemployment doubles since 2019

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A new report from the Illinois Department of Employment Security reveals unemployment in the Rockford area has nearly doubled since last year.

Nearly 6% of residents were out of work in August 2019. In August 2020, it was over 11%.

Rockford’s rate is consistent with statewide unemployment figures, which increased nearly 7% in 2020.

The IDES says the stats reflect the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

