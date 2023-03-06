ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The YWCA Northwestern Illinois honored stateline women leaders on Monday as they hosted the 43rd Annual “Leader Luncheon and Women of Achievement Awards.”

It was a chance to celebrate women in leadership and the impact they make on the community. ABC News journalist Juju Chang delivered this year’s keynote address.

Winners of the “Women of Achievement Awards” were announced, as well as recipients of the “Bright Future” and ” La Voz Latina” scholarshps.

Organizers said that it is great to see so many new women leaders in the community.

“It’s exciting because I see the same faces every year and I see the new up and coming leaders, and I think that it is so energizing to spend time in a room with that much collective energy and power,” said Kris Machajewski, president and CEO of the YWCA Northwestern Illinois. “It’s just really inspiring.”

The luncheon and award ceremony took place at the Tabala Event Center.