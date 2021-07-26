Rockford Army vet loses house in early morning fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An Army veteran, deployed after the 9/11 attacks, has been left without a home after a fire Monday morning on Elm Street.

According to the Rockford Fire Department, firefighters were called to the scene, in the 3300 block of Elm, around 2:27 a.m. and found heavy fire and smoke coming from the rear of the house.

Officials say they were able to put the fire out within 30 minutes. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the damage is estimated at $20,000.

According to a fundraiser started by Kristina Martinez, her neighbor, identified as Chad K., lost all of his belongings and survived only with his pet dog.

“With learning that he will receive no insurance or prospects of assistance going forward, we plead for any support that can be provided to him to help restore even a small semblance of hope going forward during his tragic time. Please consider supporting a military veteran and our good neighbor for his uncertain and difficult road ahead,” she wrote on GoFundMe.