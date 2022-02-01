Rockford arrest 3rd suspect for killing woman during 2020 home invasion

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Brandon Taylor, the third suspect charged in the killing of a woman during a robbery attempt in October 2020.

According to police, on Thursday, October 8th, 2020, at 6 a.m., officers were called to a local hospital, where 46-year-old Tammy Gonzalez was being treated for gunshot wounds. She later died.

Police learned that the shooting was the result of a home invasion in the 1300 block of 15th Avenue.

Nakeithian Johnson, 30, was charged with First Degree Murder, Home Invasion, and Aggravated Battery.

Dory Love, 40, was charged with First Degree Murder.

Johnson and Love were in custody on unrelated charges, police said.

Taylor was charged with First Degree Murder also. He was arrested Monday, January 31st, 2022, in the 1300 block of Sherman Avenue.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.