Rockford arsonist found guilty of starting 3 fires, destroying 151-year-old church

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Tuesday, Edward Wash was found guilty of starting three fires in Rockford in September, including one that destroyed the Metro Christian Center Church on Walnut Street.

On Wednesday, September 2, Rockford fire crews were called to three separate fires.

The first happened around 6:30 p.m. at the former Metro Christian Centre Church, 607 Walnut Street. Massive flames and plumes of smoke quickly engulfed the structure. Firefighters were forced into a defensive battle, due to dangerous conditions. The building was demolished.

Around 8 p.m., the same night, crews were called to another structure fire, just blocks away, at 313 7th Street.

About about ten minutes later another call. This time for a dumpster fire at 125 South Madison Street.

An investigation by the Rockford Fire Department led investigators to believe Wash was responsible for all three.

Wash pled guilty to all three incidents.