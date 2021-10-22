Rockford art collective unveils new Pecatonica mural

PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — Another art piece has been unveiled in the Stateline.

Pecatonica is now home to a Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Center “CRE8IV” mural, located at the corner of 18th and Main Streets.

Belvidere native Brett Whitacre painted the piece, which features indigenous wildflowers and a pre-endangered crane.

The RACVB set out to spread more public art across the area at the beginning of the year, and they hope the murals will spark creativity in everyone who looks at them.

“It’s exciting to see this public art piece here come to a small town, like Pecatonica, for people to enjoy in their small town, and inspire young artists, and inspire artists that are already here,” said Dan Obert, the Marketing & Communications Manager at the RACVB. “It really has an impact, hopefully, it really has an impact for future generations to come.”

This is the 12th and final “CREA8IV” mural of the year. CRE8IV is a RACVB initiative that hires artists from around the country to create murals around the Stateline.