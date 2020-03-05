Rockford Art Deli joins environmental movement, makes donation to Severson Dells

ROCKFORD, Il. (WTVO) –The Rockford Art Deli is now a part of a global environmental advocacy group, 1% For The Planet.

On Wednesday, the local eco-friendly print-screening company, located at 402 E. State St., announced its pledge to donate 1% of its annual sales to a nonprofit organization, the Severson Dells Nature Center, at 8786 Montague Rd.

“Local business has been essential to the success of Severson Dells for 45 years”, said Director of Severson Dells Nature Center Ann Wasser. “We’re really grateful for that and we’re really hoping that with Rockford Art Deli leading the way with this 1% For The Planet it will inspire other businesses to do the same.”

RAD’s proceeds, estimated at $7,500 by the end of the first year, will go towards habitat restoration, funding field trips, and educational programs offered by the nature center.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

