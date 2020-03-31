Rockford Art Deli launches ‘Here for Good’ project to benefit other businesses

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Art Deli print shop is hoping that, by doing what they do best, they can help other Stateline businesses stay afloat.

As part of the “Keeping Local Business Here for Good” project, Rockford Art Deli, at 402 E State Street, is selling t-shirts to help benefit other local businesses.

Owner Jarrod Hennis said, “We wanted to use our voice and help the community, with the reach we already have, and get businesses on board to help them out and try to get a little bit of cash in their pockets to help pay rent, or pay their staff, or do whatever they need to do.”

“With the small businesses, they make up the majority of the city, and if we don’t support each other, there’s no experience in Rockford anymore. If you go downtown and all the businesses are closed, there’s no experience. So, all of these businesses are what keep Rockford going,” he added.

The way the “Keeping Local Business Here for Good” project works is this: small business owners send in their preferred designs and shirt color and customers can purchase them online.

Each shirt has a $25 price tag. For every shirt sold, the represented business gets $10.

More than 200 Stateline-area businesses have a shirt for sale, with some participating owners saying they appreciate the initiative.

Mike Greer, Owner of MindGames Escape Room, at 3214 S Alpine Road, said, “Being able to have some influx of cash coming in to get us through our rent, our bills, we’re still paying utilities and everything. So, having that extra money is great.”

“These T-Shirts are really the only form of income we have coming in unless people are buying gift cards. In the entertainment business, we don’t have the luxury of doing carry-out or anything like that,” said Joey Hammack, owner of Big Timber Axe Throwing.

So far, over 1,300 shirts have been sold.

Hennis says that small businesses are part of what make Rockford… Rockford. He says he’s glad to play a small part in helping fellow business owners.

“I never would’ve thought that we’d have this impact on a city,” Hennis said. “So, it’s just been very humbling feeling that we can give back to the community now that has been supporting us over the years and helping us grow year-by-year.”

Hennis says there will be a second chance for businesses who want to participate in the initiative to sign-up. Due to overwhelming demand, the sign-up form was temporarily taken down but he expects it will be reopened in the next few days.

