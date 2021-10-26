Rockford Art Deli ready for “10th Free Print Day”

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If Halloween weekend plans are still needed, a Downtown Rockford business is serving up screams.

Rockford Art Deli’s “10th Annual Free Print Day” is Saturday.

This year’s theme is the scary movie classic “Scream.” Customers can bring in a blank t-shirt and leave with a custom designed print at no cost.

Jarrod Hennis, the owner of the shop, said that what started as a way to promote Art Deli, 402 E State St, and Downtown Rockford, has turned into a tradition for some.

“We do a themed design every year, I think we’re over about 30,000 prints over the last ten years. Tyler, one of our team members here, did the design this year, which is always fun,” Hennis said. “But yeah, I just kind of them have fun with it and pick the design, and it was just a good tie in with the new Scream coming out soon.”

Customers can get their own t-shirt from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and the first 100 customers will also get a bonus gift.