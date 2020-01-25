Rockford Art Deli shirt sales to help animals displaced by Australian fires

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Art Deli is selling “Australia Strong” t-shirts to raise money to help animals affected by the Australian bushfires.

The shirts will be sold in-store, at 402 E State Street, for $25.

The store says 100 percent of the profits from the sales of the shirts will go to the Wildlife Warriors organization, which cares for injured, threatened, or endangered wildlife.

“No matter if it’s in Rockford, Australia, [or] any where in the world, I feel like we all should be helping each other out,” said owner Jarrod Hennis. “It’s a huge thing that’s happening over there. It’s hurting a lot of people. It’s hurting a lot of animals. So, whatever we can do to give back a little bit, it’s been a good feeling for us.”

