ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An evening of art Wednesday benefited Rockford’s sister city in Ukraine.

University Club of Rockford hosted “Art for Peace.” There was music, food and auctions, with many of the works sold being donated by local partners. City of Rockford Poet Laureate Christine Swanberg also recited an original poem called “Invasion.”

The Ukrainian National Museum also premiered a new exhibit that compares Nazi atrocities leading up to and during WWII to the current Russian attack.

“We feel that it is very important, and that’s why we came all the way from Chicago to support the Rockford Arts Council,” said Orysia Kourbatov, office administrator at the Ukrainian National Museum. “It’s my understanding is that there aren’t that many Ukrainians here, but as they always say, everybody that supports Ukraine is all Ukrainian that day.”

All proceeds will go to the Brovary Relief Fund.