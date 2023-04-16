ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Art Museum’s most popular exhibition of the year is officially open.

The 82nd “Young Artist Show” features over 300 pieces of artwork created by students from nearly 50 schools in the Rockford area.

The Youth Division includes kids in kindergarten through 8th grade. Artwork in a variety of media is selected by art teachers to be included in the exhibition.

The show started in 1941 and has grown to become a local tradition. It has inspired many young artists to continue their art education.

“It’s really a testament to the teachers in our community who are engaging these children, who are promoting creativity,” said Carrie Johnson, executive director and chief curator of the Rockford Art Museum. “So, it’s just a wonderful way for us to just kind of bring it together and show how much talent we have, not only with the students, but with the teachers as well.”

Johnson added that she loves seeing the encouragement from families, as well as from the schools, that are promoting the arts.

The exhibit will be open through May 14.