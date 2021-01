ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — “Clean hands and open doors” is the motto of the Rockford Art Museum as it welcomes visitors back after being closed for months under the state’s COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The non-profit art museum, at 711 N Main St, reopened today with precautions in place. Masks are required, and capacity is limited to 25 people. Temperature checks will be completed at the door.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.