ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Awards were given out in Rockford on Sunday, as the Rockford Art Museum showcased the work of talented high school students.

The museum opened their 82nd Annual “Young Artist Show” for the high school division, which includes students from within a 50-mile radius of the museum. The opening of the exhibition took place Sunday afternoon, including an awards ceremony.

Many people came out for the first in-person opening since before the pandemic.

“It really, it makes us feel so good that there’s so many creative students and teachers out there that have this support for the arts,” said Carrie Johnson, executive director and curator of the Rockford Art Museum. “And, so, for us to have this many people coming into the museum in one day just makes us feel like what we’re doing is paying off and everybody’s here to celebrate these students.”

The exhibition is open through April 2.