Rockford Art Museum showcases work of Midwestern artists

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some of the best artwork from the Midwest is now on display at the Rockford Art Museum.

The display is part of the 76th annual “Rockford Midwestern Biennial” exhibit, for which artists from nine Midwestern states have submitted more than 700 pieces.

Seventy-six works have been chosen to be featured, from photographs, to paintings, to sculptures.

Organizers say COVID-19 and other recent events have created challenges for artists.

“We’ve seen a lot of artists who have kind of lost inspiration because of this, but a lot of artists have really taken on COVID, the pandemic and, also, all of the social injustice and really it comes out through their work. So, that’s really exciting to see as well,” said executive director and curator, Carrie Johnson.

The Best in Show and two Juror’s Choice award winners will be named on Friday.

