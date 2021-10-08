Rockford Art Museum showcasing African American works at new exhibit

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A new exhibit titled “My Way” debuted at the Rockford Art Museum Friday night.

More than 150 pieces, showcasing African American art from the Black South, are on display. The artwork comes from two Rockford collectors, with many of the pieces reflecting the history of blues, jazz and gospel music.

The museum’s curator said that “My Way” is a must-see collection.

“These artists from the Black South are really very important. It’s so important for our community to know how significant this focus area of African American art in our permanent collection is, and we’re so proud to have it,” said Carrie Johnson, the Executive Director of the Rockford Art Museum. “We’re so excited to share it with our community.”

“My Way” be be available to view on Thursdays-Sundays until the end of January. Admission to the Rockford Art Museum will be free during that time, due to donors.